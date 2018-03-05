Hyderabad HC: TS gets 3 weeks to explain GO on lake projects

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice T Amarnath Goud, on Monday adjourned for three weeks the writ plea dealing with GO 111. The order prohibited any development or construction activity within the 10-km radius of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.

State Advocate General D Prakash Reddy informed the court that conflicting claims on the area and efficacy of the order were up for adjudication.

Meanwhile, the government had set up a high-powered committee to examine the issue. The retirement of the Chief Secretary, he said, hampered the final decision in the matter. He assured the court that there was enough drinking water for the city and the two lakes contributed to only about 8%. Projects from Krishna and Godavari rivers were the main sources, he said. The government required some time to put things in perspective with regard to GO 111.

Jobs: HC to continue hearing on March 7

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi, heard arguments inconclusively on the legality of the State government in giving 20% weightage for contract and daily wage workers or outsourced workers for regular employment.

The bench heard senior counsel Satyam Reddy appearing in the batch of cases involving paramedical staff, engineers, Transco and civil assistant surgeons. For civil assistant surgeons, an additional weightage of 5 marks for years spent after MBBS was also provided. The counsel argued that the weightage given to those who came through the backdoor was perpetuating an illegality. The bench will continue to hear the matter on March 7.

Police aspirant gets another change

A two-judge bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, recorded the presence of Additional Commissioner of Police Shiv Prasad in the court and directed the police authorities to permit an aspirant to the post of constable to take a fresh high jump test in two days.

The bench was dealing with a writ appeal filed by Molla Yadul who had appeared unsuccessfully for the post of a constable. Earlier, a single judge dismissed his writ plea. The bench, after hearing both the parties, directed the authorities to give him another chance.

AgriGold case adjourned

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad adjourned the AgriGold case for further monitoring to March 20. Counsel for Agri Gold said the due diligence process was at an advanced stage and said that it was important to have a meeting between the company chairman (lodged at Eluru jail) and senior officials of the takeover company.

The bench of Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice SV Bhatt pointed out that while due diligence had its importance, the wall of non-communication would have to be overcome. It also opined that the question as to how to take over could be easily addressed once it is decided whether or not to take over the company.

India Cements chief seeks exemption

Justice Shameem Akther of the High Court reserved his verdict in a plea filed by N Srinivasan, chairman of India Cements, seeking exemption from appearing before a special court in connection with the disproportionate assets case relating to YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The designated special court under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is hearing cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy said the High Court has already quashed the CBI case against Srinivasan. The ED court is currently hearing the case. The counsel also cited Srinivasan’s old age and said he would be represented by an advocate through a special vakalat. This relief could be granted because the court has already nullified the CBI’s main case against him, he said. Moreover, the court has already permitted India Cements, which is an accused in the case, to be represented by an authorised representative.