HC asks Telangana PSC to file additional affidavit

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: Justice P Naveen Rao of High Court of Hyderabad, on Tuesday directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to file an additional affidavit identifying various categories to zero on the truly affected candidates in the bubble bungle for the Group II services.

To those who came in late various allegations were made with regard to irregularities and illegalities, said to have been committed for Group II posts by candidates and by the TSPSC.

For the 1,032 posts about 3,147 candidates remain in reckoning. Some 73 candidates in the zone were alleged to have made use of whitener and indulged double bubbling.

The Judge while adjourning the matter to Monday asked the TSPSC to classify specific category and mention how many would be affected.