Hyderabad HC: TSPSC told to issue hall ticket

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:31 am

Hyderabad: Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of the High Court at Hyderabad while entertaining a writ plea on the question of who is a local candidate, on Wednesday, directed the Telangana Public Service Commission to receive the application of one Rangaswamy of Kurnool district for the Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT).

The judge directed that he be issued a hall ticket and permitted to take part in the ongoing selection process. Rangaswamy of Remata village pointed out that he studied from fifth standard to SSLC in Mahboobnagar district.

The rules state that if a person studies for four years in a district while pursuing education from fourth class to SSLC, he/she will be treated as local to that district. The officers had rejected his application saying he was not a native. The judge said as he studied for six years prior to tenth standard, he shall be treated as local.

Officials asked to disclose land details

Justice Ramalingeswar Rao of Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed revenue officers of Vishakhapatnam to disclose all the details of government lands in various survey numbers of Marripalem and Kapparada villages immediately to applicants under the Right to Information Act.

The judge was dealing with a case filed by Laskshmi Narayana who said government lands were snatched away, allotted and mortgaged. He alleged that the revenue officers had colluded with land grabbers. This order assumes significance as there are allegations that these government lands, worth hundreds of crores, are snatched away by manipulation and the information is not being disclosed.