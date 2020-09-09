Hyderabad health benefits company sees traction in Covid times

eKincare provides digital health records and insights to employees and corporates about health risk and where their spending should be targeted.

By | Published: 12:40 am 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based corporate health benefits company eKincare that focuses on employees’ health needs, has seen a surge in the number of companies opting for health services in the last few months, triggered by the concerns raised by Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing the growth trend, Kiran Kalakuntla, founder and CEO, eKincare, told Telangana Today, “We have added more than 50 corporates in just the last four months, with most of them opting for health benefits for the first time. From the client acquisition point of view, we had the best four months in the history of eKincare. We today are in 100 cities pan-India catering to over 200 companies serving 3.5 lakh lives.”

“In the past, only large MNCs were looking at health benefits, but post the pandemic outbreak, human resource departments of companies of all sizes have realised the importance of such services as their top line is hit due to the health crisis, employees are under stress and need healthcare support, and large number of employees have migrated to tier-2 and tier-3 cities and need a unified healthcare system that can be accessed across India,” he added.

eKincare also provides digital health records and insights to employees and corporates about health risk and where their spending should be targeted. eKincare has also rolled out ‘Family Doctor’ feature for tele-consults, which is seeing repeat usability. Tele-consults have gone up 300 per cent during Covid-19 times.

The company’s digital health assistant makes recommendations for health services and improvements. It has recently introduced mental wellness services where counsellors handle a variety of concerns of employees round the clock.

The company’s services are attracting not only large enterprises but also companies that employ less than 500 employees. eKincare also extends health benefits to employees operating at manufacturing and R&D sites, which are away from cities.

When asked about overseas plans, he said, “We will be carrying out a pilot to provide digital health solutions in the Philippines during October-December this year. We may look at Singapore and Indonesia as well, as the market landscape is similar to that of India.”

The six-year old company which has raised over Rs 40 crore in the previous rounds has become a profitable company. To meet expansion needs, Kalakuntla says, the company is actively looking at acquisitions in India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .