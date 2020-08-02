Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender inspects TIMS

By | Published: 12:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Sunday visited Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli and inspected the facilities available for Covid-19 positive patients.

The Minister enquired about the availability of oxygen supply and life-saving drugs in the pharmacy of TIMS.

According to the Director of TIMS, Dr. Vimala Thomas and other senior health officials including Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr. K Ramesh Reddy, there are enough stocks for high-end Covid-19 drugs including Remdesivir and Dexamethasone at the TIMS pharmacy. Rajender also visited the pharmacy to check out the latest position of availability of stocks of the anti-viral Covid-19 drugs.

While interacting with senior doctors at TIMS, Rajender insisted that only Covid-19 positive patients, who are in severe medical condition, should be provided admission. The hospital authorities also informed Rajender that adequate amounts of Oxygen supply is available for Covid-19 patients with breathing difficulties.

On the occasion, Rajender along with other senior health officials planted tree saplings within the TIMS campus in Gachibowli.

