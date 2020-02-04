Hyderabad: Health profiling of ten villages in progress

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Working out solutions and initiating measures for fixing issues gets easy, if both problems and causes are identified accurately. That is what TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, along with a few other organisations, is attempting in Malkajgiri.

Under the Smart Village initiative, the team is gathering information and is preparing a health and infrastructure profile of nearly 10 villages in the constituency. This is being done as per the guidelines of Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018.

Without seeking any personal data, volunteers and professionals are gathering information on different parameters like age, gender, education levels, occupation summary, health status, house occupancy summary, water sources, etc.

The idea is to identify key issues that are plaguing the villagers. For instance, this survey helps in identifying water consumption patterns and sources of the villages. If the villagers are trekking long distances or depending on private tankers, then measures can be taken accordingly to address such problems, explains Rajashekhar Reddy.

Quality treatment

Similarly, the health profiling of villages will aid in stocking required medicines in the PHCs and specialized services and doctors for extending quality treatment.

Launched about a month ago, the project is inching towards completing the profiling of two villages, Lingapur and Brahmajiguda. A majority of the villagers in these two villages were suffering from joint, knee and back pain, he said. Not confining to collection of data and identification of issues, the Marri Laxman Reddy Group of Institutions, along with Vera Health Care and a few others, are also working on different initiatives like air quality improvement, water monitoring and access to clean water, use of renewable energy, etc., to improve infrastructure in the villages.

Solar panels are being installed in the villages to reduce the power bills and make use of renewable energy. To begin with, solar panels will be installed to meet the power requirement for operating streetlights, panchayat offices, PHCs, etc. This will be followed with installation of solar panels in households, he explained.

All this data will be monitored on a real-time basis through a specially developed app. Once the required infrastructure is in place, measures will be taken to make them self-sufficient and train the villagers to acquire new skills for earning additional income, he added.

