Hyderabad: Heavy security in place for IPL final, 2,850 cops to be deployed

Hyderabad: Nearly 3,000 police personnel, elite armed teams like the OCTOPUS, surveillance cameras that won’t miss any inch of the sprawling premises, sniffer dogs prowling around – security on an unprecedented level is being put in place ahead of the final match of the Indian Premier League to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Briefing the media on the arrangements, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said on Saturday that 2,850 police personnel would be on the job for the match, which is expected to start around 7.30 pm.

The force to be deployed includes personnel from various security wings, Traffic personnel, law and order personnel, six platoons of the Armed forces, OCTOPUS and Special Branch teams, SHE teams, Central Crime Station teams and Special Operations Teams apart from tear gas parties, the Mounted Police and those operating the Vajra water cannon vehicle.

Around 300 surveillance cameras were being installed in and outside the stadium including at checkpoints and parking areas. “A Joint Command and Control Room has also been set up to monitor the surveillance camera footage,” he said, adding that anti-sabotage teams would be on the ground until the match is over. An effective communication system would be maintained with Very High Frequency sets being provided to the personnel for quick response.

Scanners have been installed at the stadium for easy detection of explosives and other prohibited material inside the venue.“The bomb disposal team and sniffer dogs are being used to ensure safety in the stadium and the parking places. Check-posts are being set up at all entry points for anti-sabotage checks and frisking,” Bhagwat said, adding that special teams would be deployed at each gate to check mobile phones of spectators.

