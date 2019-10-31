Hyderabad: Helping students lead a better life

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Street Cause, a student run NGO started in 2009 by Akhilesh Jukareddy has grown into an international organisation since its inception. Currently Street Cause has about 45 functioning divisions in Hyderabad, all of them working towards the execution of permanent projects impacting the lives of hundreds of people.

Recently, the NGO distributed sanitary napkins to 300 girls, and set up a water storage tank in the Government High School, Seethaphalmandi. The children in the Government school were facing difficulties due to improper facilities such as no proper dining section during their lunch time, no proper drinking water facility, sanitation problems, etc.

The NGO used funds raised from their recent fundraiser Fusion D which was a dandiya night organised on October 5 and was able to better the lives of some 2,000 people. Street Cause VBIT since its emergence in 2011, has always been in search of making an ever-lasting impact on those places that were unseen, unheard and forgotten by many.

The student-led group has also adopted government schools and provided them with basic facilities such as projector, benches, etc. The NGO also has an environmental wing called Street Cause E Force, where it organises inter-school environmental fairs for school children.

They recently conducted an environment fair for students of Class V to XII on the theme ‘Best out of Waste’. The event received over 200 projects from around 200 students from about 130 schools. The projects were based on environmental issues like climate change, best out of waste and global warming among others. The students who presented the best projects were given prizes. According to the organisers, the funds raised from the event were used for adoption and development of a village.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter