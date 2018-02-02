Hyderabad High Court: Contempt cases against APHMEL MD closed

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad High Court: Contempt cases closed against MD of APHMEL

Hyderabad: A two judge Bench of the High Court at Hyderabad comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Uma Devi on Friday closed a batch of contempt matters against Managing Director and Chief Personal Administration and Vigilance of Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery and Engineering Ltd (APHMEL).

The batch of contempt cases were filed by the employees of the Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery and engineering Ltd for not complying the orders of the Hon’ble High Court in the writ petition directing the Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery and engineering Ltd to take a decision regarding enhancement of the age of superannuation, of its employees from 58 to 60 years.

Further if the Corporation takes a decision to enhance the age of superannuation of its employees from 58 years to 60 years, it shall then, in the light of GOMs No138 dated August 8, 2017, reinstate all those employees who retired from service on attaining the age of 58 years but have not attained 60 years of age; and continue them in service till they reach the age of superannuation of 60 years.

The Board of directors have subsequently decided the age of superannuation will be retained as 58 years considering various factors such as burden on the corporation etc. Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan while disposing the contempt cases remarked that resolution passed by the corporation is not in violation of the earlier court order. It can be challenged in a separate petition if the petitioners are aggrieved on its merits the court said.