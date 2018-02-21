Hyderabad High Court directs AP, TS to check copying in exams

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad on Tuesday issued a series of directions to the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the proper conduct of examinations in both the States.

The bench of acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by Dr G Srinivas of West Godavari complaining their inability in curbing mass copying and other irregularities in the conduct of public examinations.

At the school/intermediate level, both the governments had identified certain troublesome centres. The AP government had identified 65 centres and installed closed-circuit TVs. It assured the court that it would install CCTVs at 91 more such centres. In Telangana, this was 405 and 26 more would be added.

The Chief Secretary – Education has been asked to direct the in charge at all the centres that they would be held responsible personally if they fail to curb the incidence of mass copying. Invigilators too would be held responsible. The governments would put in place a helpline for registering complaints, if any, on incidents of copying. They have to file an ATR after the examinations.

Court unhappy with TTD

A two-judge PIL bench of the High Court at Hyderabad monitoring the action of the TTD against erring hoteliers at Tirumala was told that the tender notification for two hotels had been issued and for a few more was under way. Counsel for TTD said surprise checks were being conducted at the existing restaurant.

The bench dubbed it as perfunctory and said that the authorities were obviously happy with the present state of affairs. It was also informed of a new software developed by TCS to enable complaints being lodged against erring eateries. The matter was adjourned by two weeks.

Breather for AgriGold

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice SV Bhatt, granted time till March 5 to the management of AgriGold to provide various documents to the intervenor. The bench directed the banks to detail the properties over which they held a charge and the amounts due to them. The intervenor and the management informed the court that the due diligence process was on course and some more time was needed to arrive at an agreement.

Builder fined

Justice P Naveen Rao of the High Court at Hyderabad imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a builder for violating court orders and continuing to build structures at Gachibowli. Moinuddin Ali Khan was charged with proceeding with construction works on over 16,000 sft. The argument of Sampath Kumar, Advocate for the GHMC, that such daring should not go unpunished found favour with the court. The judge made it clear that the sum be spent on greenery in the area. It left it open to the GHMC to proceed demolition of the structures in accordance with law.

Directive to pollution board

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi, directed the Telangana Pollution Control Board to conduct an inspection and ascertain whether untreated effluents was flowing towards Jal Vayu Towers.

The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by Ch Srinivas of Hyderabad against the municipality for not taking action to remove the drainage water storage terminal plant at Air Force/Naval service apartments in Jal Vayu Towers, at Lower Tank Bund, near Indira Park. The petitioner said that the effluent flows towards his colony due to this dysfunctional storage terminal plant posing health hazards to those living nearby.

Artificial ripening: TS gets time

A two-judge bench of the High Court granted a week’s time to the Telangana government to submit its report on the steps taken to curb artificial ripening of fruits. The bench took on record the latest report filed by the government of AP. Earlier, the bench had directed the authorities to visit fruit markets at Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur and formulate a plan of action to prevent artificial ripening.

AP pulled up over cockfights

A two-judge PIL bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi, asked the AP government to explain why it failed to rein in erring public figures involved in banned cockfights.

The court last year and just before it closed for the Sankranti vacation this year had directed the police to ensure that the cockfights were not held. State advocate general informed the court of the steps taken by the government. However, the bench asked him how elected representatives participated in the events. When the AG informed the court of the lack of police force, the bench said the government then may put it on paper that it was not capable of handling law and order.

“Everyone is subject to the rule of law,” the acting Chief Justice said. Reacting to a writ petition in which MLA Devineni Mallikarjun and present MLA Satya Prasad were named as persons participating in the events, the bench said the trend was indeed disturbing and the court would ensure that the right message was sent out.