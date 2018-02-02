Hyderabad High Court: ‘Discrimination based upon nativity illegal’

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 9:55 pm 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: A two judge Bench of the High court at Hyderabad comprising Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice M S K Jaiswal have quashed the allocation of Electricity employees, where basis was the nativity of the individual, by the Telangana State to Andhra Pradesh as unconstitutional.

According to the said scheme, the nativity of the employees was made the sole basis and based upon the said nativity, all employees whose nativity is Andhra Pradesh, were unilaterally repatriated to the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Dr K Lakshmi Narasimha, appearing for the said repatriated employees argued that the very basis of segregation based on nativity was unconstitutional. It was also brought to the notice of the court, that during the pendency of this litigation, the State of Telangana promoted only Telangana employees ignored the claims of Andhra Employees who were superseded.

Allowing the writ pleas the Bench said that the very basis of discriminating employees based upon their nativity is wholly illegal and unconstitutional. All the orders emanating from the original scheme of allotment framed by TS Transco and as adopted by other Utilities are all declared as illegal, null and void ab initio.

Consequently the orders of allotment of AP employees to AP State are also illegal. The Bench further made clear that all such employee would be allowed to work in Telangana Corporations with continuity of service, salaries and all increments due to them. Further the State of Telangana will reimburse to the State of AP if any salaries were paid by the State of AP pursuant to the earlier directions of the High Court.

In so far as TS Transco, AP Transco, and other power utilities are concerned, the existing Joint Committee will frame modalities if not already in place and a fresh joint committee will be formed within two months and frame the modalities of allocation.

The entire allocation would be completed within a period of four months. All the employees who were illegally sent to State of AP are entitled for all consequential benefits, salaries, increments, the bench clarified.