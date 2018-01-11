Hyderabad High Court issues interim orders

By | Legal correspondent | Published: 7:04 pm

Hyderabad: Justice A Ramalingeshwar Rao of the High Court at Hyderabad on Thursday issued interim orders in two writ petitions questioning the action of the TS government in providing 100 per cent reservation in jobs of Assistant Civil Surgeons to people from Telangana.

The judge made the interim order in a writ plea filed by Dr T Rangaswamy. According to the petitioner, the authorities called for applications for the post of Assistant Civil Surgeons through a notification on December 8. When he applied the authorities refused to receive his application on the ground that he did not belong to Telangana.

The petitioner contended that providing 100 per cent reservation would be contrary to the Constitution and also to the Presidential Order.

The judge said that the application be accepted. But the result be not announced pending the writ petition.