Hyderabad High Court: Status of housing project sought

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad on Wednesday asked the Telangana government if it intends to sell away half of the 640 double bedroom flats built at Necklace Road, Ambedkar Nagar in Hyderabad.

The bench is hearing a plea by M Jagannadh Singh and nine other resident slum dwellers who along with 280 others had to part with their land for the State to raise the flats as part of its double bedroom flats scheme meant to provide houses to the poor. Earlier a single judge permitted the government to go ahead with the project.

Singh and the others from the slum preferred an appeal against the order of a single judge who gave green signal to the State to go ahead with the construction. The AG told the court that all the dwellers voluntarily gave the land to the State for the double bedroom scheme. He also told the court that the spouses of the petitioners in the current petition have agreed to part with the land.

J Prabhakar counsel for the appellants told the court that the slum dwellers gave up their possession and not the title to the lands in question. The State neither acquired the land nor paid compensation, it simply dispossessed them with a promise of a house, he said. But now it is planning to sell away 340 flats built on our land, he said.

State Advocate General D Prakash Reddy informed the bench that the State is building 620 flats in the area. Slum dwellers will be given 280 flats and that leaves the State with a surplus of 380 flats.