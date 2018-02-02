Hyderabad High Court stays appointment of Dental College principal

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 10:48 pm 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of the High Court at Hyderabad on Friday stayed all appointment to the post of Principal Dental College.

The interim order is made in a writ plea filed by Dr Sarjeev Singh Yadav, MDS: senior most Professor of Conservative Dentristry & Endodontics, Govt Dental College & Hospital (Osmania), Afzalgunj Hyderabad questioning the action of the government in trying to fill up the post of Principal Government Dental College, Afzalgung without preparing the seniority as contemplated under law.

Dr K Lakshmi Narasimha Counsel for the petitioner argued that the entire teaching posts, promotions, qualifications etc are all governed by special rules called as AP Medical Education Dental Service Rules.

As per this Rules, the post of the Principal is the highest post. In order to fill up the said post, the government is required to prepare a seniority list of all Professors in Dental College prepared on the basis of their initial appointment in the Teaching side ie Assistant Professor.

Unfortunately the government did not make this seniority list till date. Contrary to the said rule position, the are entertaining individual applications from all the Professers seeking promotion to themselves. Such an action he said to the prima facie satisfaction of the court was totally illegal and contrary to law.