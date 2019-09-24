Hyderabad: Highway gutkha robbers nabbed

By | Published: 3:31 pm

Hyderabad: Five persons, who posed as policemen and robbed gutkha vendors on national highways were were arrested by the Rachakonda police here on Tuesday. The police recovered property worth Rs. 22.08 lakh, including gold ornaments, foreign currency and other valuables, from them.

According to the police, the Rachakonda Special Operations Team and the Ghatkesar police arrested Ananthula Veeranna (38), Mogulla Naresh (31) Gangadevi Prabhakar (28) Syed Amer (22) and Mohammed Fareed (25). One more suspect, Rajnikanth, is absconding.

Police said Veeranna and Naresh were earlier smuggling banned gutkha products from Bidar of Karnataka and supplying the same to vendors in Warangal, Karimnagar and Jangaon. However, their business ran into losses after they were arrested once, They then formed a gang and posing as police personnel, began looting other persons who were ferrying gutkha into Hyderabad from Bidar.

On September 19, posing as personnel of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, they struck twice, looting two cars. Police said they robbed one party of Rs.1.5 lakh and took them to ATMs, from where they forced the victims to withdraw more money. They also took away 1800 US$ that one of the victims had, apart from gold ornaments and also the gutkha.

