Hyderabad: History sheeter gets Rs 1.5 lakh fine

The notices were served to the history sheeter, Ahmed Hussain for breach of good behaviour bond at the Central Prison Chanchalguda where he is presently lodged

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: A history sheeter of Mirchowk police station was ordered to pay Rs 1.50 lakh for breach of good behaviour bond by indulging in criminal offences.

The Mirchowk police had on two occasions produced Ahmed Hussain alias Amer of Purani Haveli for bond over before the magistrate. The magistrate released him after he furnished a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on one instance and Rs 50,000 on another instance and promising to stay away from criminal activities. However he was involved in several criminal cases including a murder and committed breach of the bond, the police said.

The Mirchowk police submitted his record before the magistrate who issued notices to him to pay Rs 1.50 lakh for forfeiture of bond. The notices were served to him at the Central Prison Chanchalguda where he is presently lodged.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .