Hyderabad: Hitec City-Raidurg Metro stretch a major relief for techies

Hyderabad: The opening of 1.5 km Metro Rail stretch between Hitec City and Raidurg brought a major relief for a large number of employees working in IT/ITeS (Information Technology enabled Services) and other establishments and an additional ridership of about 40,000 adds to the growing number of citizens benefitting from this major transit project.

The strech was flagged off by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Friday and the launch makes Hyderabad Metro Rail, the country’s second largest elevated Metro Rail project of 56 km racing towards completion.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, interacted with the commuters to take a first-hand feedback and views from regular commuters.

Commuters across various age groups interacted and shared interesting feedback with Subrahmanyan and appreciated the company’s efforts in creation of this mega project for the city of Hyderabad, a press release issued by L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, said.

Suggestions were made by them towards creating greater commuter friendly value additions that L&T intends to incorporate in its roll out plan for the entire metro operations in the twin cities, the release added.

