Hyderabad: Hitec City RuB works in full swing

Hyderabad: While the city has gone still and silent with the lockdown, some areas in western part are abuzz with activity as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is executing the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) and other works.

Making good use of the lockdown period, GHMC is executing long-pending projects in full swing and construction of the Road under Bridge (RuB) at Hitec City MMTS station is one among such projects.

With the existing bridge here being too narrow, scores of motorists heading towards Hitec City from Kukatpally end, move at snail’s pace and get stuck in traffic jams near the structure.

Considering all these factors, the civic body is constructing a new RuB parallel to the existing one. With employees and motorists remaining in their homes due to the lockdown, the municipal corporation is speeding up the works by deploying more men and machinery.

While, the railways is executing the box portion of the bridge, the GHMC has taken up the construction of approach roads and connecting the drainage line to Mulkatawa cheruvu.

Once the Rs 59 crore project is completed, the four-lane passage will facilitate smooth flow of traffic at Hitec City station and reduce traffic congestion on the Manjeera pipeline road. Railways has already completed construction of two boxes out of the six boxes. Currently, third box bottom slab reinforcement work is under progress, said a senior official from GHMC.

On the GHMC end, works pertaining to excavation for approaches is completed and foundation and sub structure works are under progress.

Drain works at a cost of Rs 6 crore

In tune with the RuB works, GHMC is also executing the drain works beneath the existing bridge at the MMTS station with a target of completing the works by May end.

During monsoon, rainwater floods the passage under the bridge, giving tough times for motorists. This apart, drainage overflows onto the roads and unbearable stench spreads in the area.

Unless the drainage is connected to the water body, flooding of water at the vent cannot be arrested, the GHMC official said. Once the construction of new RuB will be completed, there will be no scope for flooding as the drainage line will diverted into the water body, he said.

The drain works are being taken up with a cost of Rs 6 crore and of the 270 metres length, already works covering 218 metres were completed. The balance 52 metres works will be completed by May end, he added.

Road works in full swing at Serilingampally, Kukatpally

Considering the hardships faced by motorists in the IT corridors of Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Kukatpally and other areas last monsoon, the GHMC has taken up road repairs and recarpeting works at a brisk pace in Serilingampally and Kukatpally.

The idea is to repair and recarpet all the major thoroughfares in the IT corridors before the onset of monsoon. Private agencies entrusted with Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) works have been directed to deploy more men and machinery and complete the works as per schedule. All these works are being taken up without compromising on social distancing and other norms specified by the government for lockdown period, said an official from GHMC.

In Serilingampally and Kukatpally zones, nearly 13 km road network has been recarpeted and lane marking has been completed covering over 16 kms. Also, more than 750 potholes have been filled up so far.

