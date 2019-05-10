Hyderabad: HMDA detects 516 unauthorised layouts

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: A special drive to identify unauthorised layouts in its jurisdiction has helped the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) so far narrow down on 516 layouts that do not have the requisite approvals. The drive which was launched on April 29 is to conclude on Friday.

The HMDA officials are expecting that more unauthorised layouts would be identified on Friday and plans are being put in place to take up demolitions of such layout from Saturday.

Not confining to mere identification of unauthorised layouts, the Authority is also issuing notices to the developers or owners, directing them to furnish layout approval details, failing which action will be initiated accordingly. The Sub-Registrars have also been urged not to register plots in unauthorised layouts.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary and HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar had directed the planning officers, assistant planning and junior planning officers to identify all unauthorised layouts in their respective jurisdictions.

After May 10, strict enforcement action, including demolition is being contemplated by the officials. Instructions are clear that under no circumstances should unauthorised layouts be allowed to develop.

“If any unauthorised layout is detected after May 10, disciplinary action will also be taken against officers responsible for not preventing the same,” warned Kumar.

The HMDA appealed people to verify the list of approved layouts on its website ‘hmda.gov.in’ and purchase plots in approved layouts only to avoid hardships or loss in the future.

