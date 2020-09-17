Hyderabad: Honest auto driver returns mobile phone to passenger

Mounika had boarded the auto at MJ Market and got down at Osmania Medical College under Sultan Bazar police station at around 4 pm

Hyderabad: In a rare show of honesty, an auto rickshaw driver returned a mobile phone that a dentist had forgotten in the auto at Sultan Bazaar on Thursday.

Mounika had boarded the auto at MJ Market and got down at Osmania Medical College under Sultan Bazar police station at around 4 pm. After getting down from the auto rickshaw, she went inside the college only to realize that the mobile phone was missing.

“The auto driver Mahmood found the gadget in the auto rickshaw after leaving the place and went back to the college. However, he could not find the dentist and came to Sultan Bazaar police and handed it over to the police,” said K Subbarami Reddy, Inspector, Sultan Bazar.

The police then called up a contact of the woman and informed her that the mobile phone was handed over at the police station. Mounika came to the police station and in presence of the police personnel Maqbool handed it over to the woman.

The police appreciated the honesty of the auto rickshaw.

