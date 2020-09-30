Hyderabad: Honour killing victim’s wife meets Sajjanar

Sources said the family urged Sajjanar to ensure strict punishment to Hemanth’s killers.

By | City Bureau | Published: 2:04 pm

Hyderabad: Avanthi Reddy, wife of Hemanth Reddy, who was allegedly killed by his in-laws in what’s being seen as an instance of honour killing, met Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar here on Wednesday.

Avanthi met the Commissioner at his office in Gachibowli along with her in-laws and Hemanth’s younger brother.

Sources said the family urged Sajjanar to ensure strict punishment to Hemanth’s killers.

Avanthi, who is currently staying with her in-laws, informed the commissioner that there was life threat to the family. She also requested police protection.

Meanwhile, the Gachibowli police took the custody of Yugender Reddy and Avanthi’s father Laxma Reddy for further questioning.

Officials said the suspects would be questioned for the next five days on various angles of the murder

Avanthi and Hemanth who were in love for more than four years had got married against the wish of her parents in June. Angered by this, Avanthi’s parents along with other family members allegedly conspired, kidnapped and killed Hemanth at Sangareddy district.

The Cyberabad Police have already arrested 14 persons including Avanthi’s parents for the murder.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .