Hyderabad: Hookah parlour raided in old city

By | Published: 11:52 am 11:56 am

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police caught four persons after raiding a hookah parlour at Engine Bowli. The police seized hookah pots, pipes and other articles from the place.

Acting on a tip off, a police team led by sub inspector D Gyanendar Reddy along with constables raided Nahadi One Lounge at Engine Bowli.

The owner Mohammed Bin Saleh Nahdi was running the hookah parlour illegally. The police caught Saleh Nahdi, Rayyan, Syed Omer and Syed Riyaz.

“The hookah parlour was run in a room inside the food lounge and the four persons were supplying the material to the customers,” said A Srinivasa Rao, Inspector Falaknuma.

A case under various sections of IPC and COTP Act was registered.

