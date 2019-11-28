Hyderabad hoopsters reign supreme in Basketball championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:10 pm 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad men and women teams reigned supreme in the 6th Senior Inter District Basketball Championship, conducted by Medchal & Malkajgiri District Basketball Association, at YMCA Secunderabad.

Both the men and women’s team trounced Ranga Reddy teams in the final. While the Hyderabad men’s coasted away to a 106-81 win, the women’s team recorded a 63-31 victory in the final.

In the men’s final, a confident Hyderabad led 55-39. The teams played a fast paced game with Varma and Chandrahas combining well for Hyderabad whereas Nikhil and Prashanth played well for Ranga Reddy. Hyderabad were in driver’s seat as they led 23-18 at end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter Hyderabad consolidated their lead with Visu and Ganesh finding the net from long range shots. Their four 3-pointers helped Hyderabad to take a decisive 55- 39 lead at half time. After change of ends Ranga Reddy regrouped and scored through Nikhil and Rahul to peg back the lead to just 10 points and were trailing 70- 80 at end of third quarter.

Tightening the defence in the fourth quarter, Hyderabad strangled Ranga Reddy, who could score only 11 points. Hyderabad increased the lead through Varma, Chandrahas and Pruthvi to finally win the match.

Earlier in the semifinals, Hyderabad beat Karimnagar 91-60 and Ranga Reddy defeated Warangal 98-83. In the third and fourth place match Karimnagar beat Warangal 81-70.

Hyderabad women were too good for RR, leading 33-18 at half time. Divya of Hyderabad scored 10 successive points, including two three-pointers to take a quick 16-8 lead at end of first quarter and then never looked back. Sudeshna and Manasa used their height to good effect.

Results: Finals

Men: Hyderabad 106 (Varma 30, Chandrahas 21, Visu 18, Ganesh 18) bt Ranga Reddy 81 (Nikhil 24,Nathan 20,Rahul 17, Pruthvi 10). Women: Hyderabad 63 (Divya 16, Anjushree 10, Manasa 10) bt Ranga Reddy 31 (Siddhika 9, Sandhya 5)

