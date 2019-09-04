Hyderabad: Horn not OK, please

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: If you were worried about your respiratory system hearing about the pollution in the city, think again. Noise pollution levels in Hyderabad too are threatening to break the roof, meaning that your eardrums too are at extreme risk.

The situation, which has prompted the City Police to launch a ‘No Honking’ campaign, is such that out of the eight locations in the city where the Telangana State Pollution Control Board is continuously monitoring real time noise levels, most have reported above permissible decibel levels.

According to TSPCB, the real time noise levels in Jubilee Hills (residential area) between January and July this year were in the range of 58 to 59 dB during day and 53 dB-55 dB in the night. This was against permissible limits of 55 dB and 45 dB in day time standard and night time standard respectively.

Gachibowli, which falls under the ‘Sensitive area’ category, is witnessing high noise pollution levels. Against a permissible noise limit of 50 dB in day time, noise levels recorded here are in between 60 dB-65 dB between January and July.

Noise levels in this area are on the rise in night time as it records 55 dB – 61 dB against the permitted 40 dB in the night, due to the heavy vehicular movement in Madhapur, Hitec City and Gachibowli areas.

The TSPCB has real-time noise monitoring stations at different places in the city including at Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Abids, JNTU, Sanathnagar and Zoo Park. It was only in industrial areas like Jeedimetla and Sanathnagar where the noise levels are below permissible limits.

In commercial areas such as Abids and JNTU, the noise levels in both night time and day time have been above permissible limits. Against the permissible limits of 65 dB and 55 dB of day and night time standard in Abids, the levels were 69 dB-73 dB and 69 dB–71 dB respectively.

According to road safety experts, the increasing number of vehicles was resulting in frequent honking, which is what has prompted the City Police campaign. Vinod Kanumala of Indian Federation of Road Safety said it was mainly RTC buses and autos that were causing noise pollution in the city. Most of the city buses lack fitness certificates and their poor engine and body condition too result in heavy noise levels. Moreover, RTC buses have extremely loud horns, he said.

“Innovative measures have to be adopted to control rising noise levels in the city. Awareness has to be created among vehicle users on unnecessary honking as it would bring down noise pollution,” he added.

Awareness on when to honk has to be created: Anjani Kumar

The Hyderabad City Police in a bid to bring down noise pollution on the city roads have launched a ‘No Honking’ campaign. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who is leading the campaign on the ground and via social media, tells Asif Yar Khan that public participation is crucial for the campaign to have an impact.

Q: What is the ‘No Honking’ campaign about?

A: We are creating awareness in the community to inculcate a good road user culture in the city. In the West, honking is allowed only when somebody is committing a mistake.

Unfortunately in India, it is the other way and awareness on when to honk has to be created. We are confident of doing it in Hyderabad over a period of time.

Q: Is there a time frame for the campaign?

A: There is no time frame. It will continue till we reach the last motorist. We are reaching the community through different media to educate them on the ill-effects of honking, particularly on babies and children, in the vicinity of hospitals and on general public on the roads.

Q: How will the police go ahead with the campaign?

A: Awareness campaigns are being taken up on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to reach out to the public. Similarly we are also getting support from community radio stations and FM radio stations for the campaign. All officials right from the top to the lower ranks are participating in the campaign. A few social organisations too have come forward.

Q: On the contribution of youngsters for a sound pollution-free Hyderabad?

A: Students play an important role in the days to come. They will become good citizens of Hyderabad in the coming years. So we are reaching out to the student community by visiting educational institutions and creating awareness. At the same time we are requesting those in intermediate, graduation or higher levels not to alter the silencers of their bikes and to avoid using loud horns.

Q: How will police deal with the violations of sound pollution?

A: Our primary focus is on educating the people and helping them change habits. The objective is to reform motorists. Of course, at times cases are being registered so that it serves as a deterrent for repeaters or those causing too much inconvenience to the general public.

