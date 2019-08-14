Hyderabad to host Grandmaster chess tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: The third addition of The Tetrasoft Hyderabad Marriott Grandmaster Chess Tournament will be held at Hotel Marriott from August 20 to 27. It is the first ever Grand Master Tourney to be held in Telangana. The tournament comes up with a total prize money of Rs12 lakh. The tournament is organised by Tetrasoft India in collaboration with South Mumbai Chess Academy and Indian Chess School along with Telangana State Chess Association.

Over 300 players from across the country and foreign players including Grand Masters (GMs) and International Masters(IM) will participate in the tournament. This is a high level event which means that any player who beat IMs/GMs will get Norm from this tournament. Each player should have three Norms to become an International Master (IM) or Grand Master (GM).

Some of the participating nations include Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Tajikistan, Chile, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. “The tournament has drawn huge participation from several Chess Federations under FIDE,” the organisers said.

