Hyderabad to host Green Building Congress on Sept 26-28

Hyderabad: CII-IGBC is organising its 17th edition of Green Building Congress from September 26 to 28 in Hyderabad.

C Shekar Reddy, chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter, said that the three-day annual event will discuss and deliberate various forms of built environment and explore new growth opportunities in the sector. Government of Telangana is the partner State for Green Building Congress 2019.

IGBC has so far launched 25 green building rating systems covering- homes, cities, townships, schools, railways stations, villages, existing buildings. Over 5,400 green building projects, amounting to 7 billion sq ft of green building footprint are adopting IGBC green building rating systems. This includes over 355 projects, amounting to over 242 million sq ft of registered green building footprint in Telangana.

Green Building Congress 2019 would focus on topics including- green homes; green schools; health and well-being; net zero buildings; green & smart cities; green affordable housing; commercial buildings; construction technologies; green products and technologies; green hotels; sustainable mobility; green transit, etc.,

It will also feature an international exhibition, where over 100 latest and emerging green building products and technologies would be on display. It will offer insights on how green building projects facilitate a greener and healthier tomorrow, he added.

The event to be held at HICC is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors. Already, 2,000 delegates have registered for the event. More than 170 experts and industry leaders will speak at the GBC and over 120 products will be on display at the exhibition. A large contingent from Taiwan is attending the meet along with their latest technology offerings.