Hyderabad hosting Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav at NTR Stadium

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is playing host to the biggest and most colourful cultural extravaganza, Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (RSM) 2022, the National Cultural Festival of India, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, till April 3 at the NTR Stadium.

The entry to the event for the general public is free on all three days and the extended weekend with Ugadi festival will be well spent by immersing in dance and musical treat presented by artists from across India.

The three-day mega cultural festival was inaugurated by the Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu who was the chief guest, while Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana inaugurated the craft and food exhibition earlier in the day. Prior to Hyderabad, the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2022, was organised at Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh, on March 26 and 27, later at Warangal in Telangana on March 29 and 30.

Over a thousand artistes from different parts of the country and different traditions, including classical, folk and popular culture traditions, will perform in this unique celebration of India’s culture, craft, cuisine, coinciding with the festivities for Ugadi, Telugu New Year.

During the ongoing cultural fest, Hyderabadis will witness live performances by classical music and dance maestros. On April 2, there’s a classical music performance ‘Taal India’ by Banyan Tree, followed by music performance by S Thaman. On Sunday, April 3, Jayaprabha Menon will present a classical dance performance, followed by Dr. L Subramaniam and Kavitha Krishnamurthy’s music performance.

April 2

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm — Inaugural programme

6:30 pm – 7 pm — Performances by local artistes

7 pm – 7:45 pm — Choreographed folk performances

8 pm – 8:45 pm — Classical music performance ‘Taal India’ by Banyan Tree

9 pm – 10:30 pm — Music performance by S Thaman

April 3

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm — Inaugural programme

6:30 pm – 7 pm — Performances by local artistes

7 pm – 7:45 pm — Choreographed folk performances

8 pm – 8:45 pm — Classical dance performance by Jayaprabha Menon

9 pm – 10:30 pm — Music performance by Dr. L Subramaniam & Kavitha Krishnamurthy