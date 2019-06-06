Hot Thursday ends on pleasant note in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:48 pm 12:41 am

Hyderabad: After most of the day being sultry on Thursday, moderate showers cooled down parts of Hyderabad in the evening.

Thursday begun on a hot note, with the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) recording the day’s highest temperature at 43.1 degrees Celsius in Kapra, while Himayatnagar, Narayanaguda and Secunderabad seeing temperatures hovering around 43 degrees Celsius.

The average temperature recorded in Hyderabad by India Meteorological Department (IMD) was 41.8 degrees Celsius. Temperatures rose by 1.3 degrees Celsius in a day i.e., from 40.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 41.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

According to IMD, the normal day temperature during the first week of June is 37 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius. But, with the delay in the monsoon, the weather conditions were remaining hot and temperatures were five degrees above normal.

The situation in the night is almost the same as in peak summer with minimum temperatures remaining above 30 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees above normal.

The forecast with IMD shows that the temperatures could be around 40 to 41 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days while there is a possibility of rain or thundershowers towards evening or night. Across the State, meanwhile, there could be light to moderate rain/thundershowers during the afternoon/evening at isolated places for the next three days, according to TSDPS.

The evening showers in Hyderabad, which were accompanied by strong winds in some areas such as Banjara Hills, were mostly in areas like Charminar, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills and Alwal.

