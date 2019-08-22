Hyderabad hotbed for innovation: ServiceNow

By | Published: 1:17 am 1:21 am

Hyderabad: US-based cloud computing and digital workflow company ServiceNow, which opened its new India Development Centre in Hyderabad recently, is betting big on innovation through its capabilities available in the city.

Hyderabad is the fastest growing and second biggest centre for the company, globally. ServiceNow employs 10,000 people across its 73 offices, worldwide. It has 10 development centres across the world, including the one in Hyderabad.

Sharing the role Hyderabad is playing in the company’s global operations, Rao Surapaneni, VP of Engineering, ServiceNow, told Telangana Today, “Hyderabad has generated some of the most innovative products for the company. We have been running hackathons to drive innovation in the company across our global operations and in the recent hackathon, we have seen that five out of top ten global teams are from Hyderabad. Innovation has been the lifeblood for ServiceNow and Hyderabad is a major contributor for this. We have also enabled an ecosystem within the company so that these innovations and ideas can be converted into customer-oriented products and solutions.”

He added, “We have found Hyderabad talent exceptionally good and this has helped us to deliver the products that we need to deliver for our global customer base. Some of the products we have -are developed in Hyderabad and they are working well for our customers. We find good academic colleges in the city that are acting as feeder to the industry along with the good industry ecosystem that provides a large talent pool for us to hire from. We also find senior/seasoned talent in Hyderabad. The company plans to add 1,200 people in the next one year in Hyderabad alone, in addition to 800 now, which speaks of its potential.”

The company is also making efforts to achieve gender balance/diversity and makes efforts to hire staff from women colleges.

ServiceNow serves majority of Fortune 500 companies and 45 per cent of global 2,000 companies. It caters to clients across banking, telecom, oil and gas, education, healthcare, federal and State governments in India and worldwide.

