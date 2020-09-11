Hyderabad: Hotel executive held for harassing airline employee

The suspect and the victim were course mates at a reputed institute for airhostess training located at Kukatpally during 2013. During the course, they became friends and later a couple. However, after a few months, they separated.

Hyderabad: An executive working with a star hotel in Gachibowli was arrested on charges of harassing a woman who works for a private airliner. The suspect allegedly shared the victim’s pictures on social media, police said.

According to the police, the suspect shared their pictures from the past, with his girlfriend and common friends. The images also reached the victim’s current fiancé. Following this, the victim approached the Madhapur She Team and with its help, lodged a complaint with the Raidurgam police.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

