Hyderabad: Households told to regularise illegal water connections

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Mayor B Rammohan on Wednesday urged households that have illegal water connections to make use of the opportunity provided by the government and get their water connections regularised through voluntary disclosure.

Releasing a poster on ‘Stop wastage of water and regularise your illegal water connection’ here on Wednesday, Rammohan said the water board was supplying water by drawing it for a distance of nearly 200 km from Krishna and Godavari rivers.

The HMWS&SB was supplying 214.73 crore litres of water per day and of this, nearly 37 per cent was unaccountable that was in the form of waste and illegal connections, he said.

The Mayor said those seeking to regularise illegal connections during the voluntary disclosure scheme by paying Rs 10,000 normal water connection charges, should approach the nearest HMWS&SB office or register through officials website www.hyderabadwater.gov.in or dial 155313 for assistance. HMWSSB Chief General Manager (Sainikpuri) M Swamy and General Manager Uppal S Kiran and others were present on the occasion.

