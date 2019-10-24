Hyderabad: HPCL disapproves rape accused as its employee

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) authorities have on Thursday clarified that S Sainath, who was arrested by the Malkajgiri police on charges of cheating and raping a woman event manager, was not their employee.

JM Naik, Deputy General Manager, HPCL Secunderabad said Sainath could be a private employee working at a filling station in Uppal. However, the Malkajgiri police had on Wednesday said that Sainath was working as manager with HPCL.

