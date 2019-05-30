Hyderabad: HRS to train kids in fitness

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: A unique programme aimed at encouraging children aged between four years and 14 years to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle during the ongoing summer vacations was launched by Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS), the group that organises the annual Hyderabad marathon.

The outdoor kids initiative, being organised three days a week from 15 different locations in Hyderabad, comprises of eight week of training imparted by senior marathon runners from society.

According to HRS, the programme focuses on holistic health, including mental and spiritual growth along with physical fitness. The kids training programme will conclude with a 4 km run on the graduation ceremony, which is to be held on June 9. Each child in the outdoor camp will be given a finisher medal, T-shirt and participation certificate.

Trained long distance runners have volunteered to drive the initiative across 15 locations and encourage children get active, stay fit, and have fun through games and group activities that lead to running a certain distance comfortably. Children enjoy and learn the importance of health and also engage in social skills with other children, the members of HRS said.

