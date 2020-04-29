Hyderabad: Human skeletal remains found near graveyard

By | Published: 1:02 pm

Hyderabad: The skeletal remains of a human body was found in a graveyard at Ambedkar basti in Mailardevpally here on Wednesday morning.

The police said it was suspected to be of a male aged about 40 years old. The person is yet to be identified.

Around 10 am, local villagers who noticed it alerted the Mailardevpally police, who are investigating.

