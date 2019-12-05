Hyderabad: Husband of Insurance scam tainted official also arrested

By | Published: 4:04 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested P. Gurumurthi, husband of suspended Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Director Ch. Devika Rani in connection with a disproportionate assets case booked against him.

With this, the total number of persons arrested in the IMS scam that came to light last month has gone up to 18. Rani along with others were earlier arrested by the ACB for committing large scale financial irregularities in purchasing kits and medicines to dispensaries.

During the searches that were carried out on Monday, the ACB officials found that the market value of the immovable properties was worth over Rs. 100 crore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .