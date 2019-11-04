Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar to turn pristine

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts towards remediation of Hussain Sagar, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is roping in private agencies to arrest the odour and algal blooms in the lake. Last April, HMDA had entrusted the job of improving water quality in the water body, besides arresting the odour and algal blooms, to NACOF, a Bangalore-based company. The company executed the work till June 30 this year.

During this period, the company carried out the bio-remediation process through effective microorganisms (EM) technology and had sprayed EM solution concentrate of microbes in the lake and Bokashi balls (EM mud balls).

The intervention resulted in considerable and consistent improvement of water quality in the lake. More importantly, there was a reduction of foul smell and the Dissolved Oxygen (DO) varied from 3.6 to 6.4 mg/l and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) from 30 to 36 mg/l, said a senior official from HMDA.

However, the works were suspended since June due to a series of festivities and rains. As a result, there were traces and scattered algal bloom growth and foul smell in some sections of the lake, he said.

Now, to arrest the odour and further spread of algal bloom, HMDA is enrusting agencies for suitable intervention or any proven technology, which is engineered, approved microbial cultures or enzymes that can be added to the lake water for improving the quality.

This apart, the agency will be responsible for enhancing the growth of aerobic bacteria or any innovative technology or combination of bioengineering, physical and chemical technology.

During the intervention, the agency will have to ensure that no foul smell emissions emanate from the lake, enhance water quality, reduce the concentration of suspended matter, address the presence of pathogenic bacteria and other factors, he explained.

The contract will be for a period of six months to one year and could be extended, based on the outcome of the interventions. Further, the agency has to ensure the sustainability of the treatment process for one year after completion of the intervention, the official added.

