Hyderabad: I-T raids conducted on Ramanaidu Studios

By | Published: 11:49 am

Hyderabad: Officials of the Income Tax department on Wednesday raided Ramanaidu Studios here in connection with alleged tax evasion.

During the raids, officials seized key documents. Searches were also carried out at the residence of film producer D. Suresh Babu.

Officials are collecting more information about the transactions carried out during the earlier release of the films produced by Suresh Productions.

