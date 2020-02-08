Hyderabad: ICAR, NAARM ink MoU for effective cooperation

By | Published: 12:51 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for more effective cooperation in the field of training at National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Rajendra Nagar, on Friday.

The ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra lauded the efforts of ASCI in effectively organising executive development programmes with international study tour components for the senior officials of ICAR.

He said that the encouraging feedback and endorsement from the participants led to a conclusion that the ASCI’s programmes need to continue for the benefit of the agri scientific community in the country.

“The MoU should lead to multiple benefits including intense collaboration, enhanced reach in terms of number of research institutions covered, bringing the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) into the fold,” he said.

SK Pattanayak, Director General, ASCI appreciated ICAR’s vision in acknowledging the pivotal role of management trainings for scientists and researchers. He noted that the MoU with ICAR would further enhance the reach of ASCI to all the research institutions of ICAR in addition to NAARM.

