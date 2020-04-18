Hyderabad: IDA distributes essentials to needy

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The Indian Dental Association, Deccan branch and People’s Initiative Network schools have organised an essential commodities distribution relief camp for the poor at Musanagar basti in Chaderghat on Thursday.

Dr A Srikanth, Secretary IDA, Deccan Branch, and his team along with volunteers distributed essentials, including rice, pulses, spices and vegetables, to the Below Poverty Line families. The distribution has been taken up by following all necessary lockdown norms, including social distance.

