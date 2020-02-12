Hyderabad: IFMR GSB, Krea varsity invites applicants

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: IFMR Graduate School of Business (IFMR GSB), Krea University opened admissions for its full-time residential research programme leading to the award of the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

Candidates applying to the PhD programme, can choose from several areas of specialization including Economics, Finance, Information Systems and Data Science, Marketing, Operations Management, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource Management and Strategic Management.

Application forms are available for download at the PhD Admission Section in IFMR GSB’s website (https://krea.edu.in/ifmrgsb/phd-programme-krea.html). Duly filled forms along with the supporting self-attested documents can be mailed to the postal address of IFMR GSB on or before March 5, a press release said.

Dr. Sunder Ramaswamy, Vice-Chancellor, Krea University said “The PhD programme builds on the Krea University ethos of interwoven learning and critical thinking to offer an exciting and intellectually stimulating research environment”.

The IFMR GSB Research Program offers several benefits including tuition fee waiver, stipend ranging from Rs.35,000 to Rs.45,000 per month, funding support up to Rs.3 lakhs for international conferences and Rs.30,000 for national conferences, academic vacation for 30 days apart from earned leave in a year and attractive financial incentives for referred journal publications, the release said.

