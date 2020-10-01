Hyderabad: IFS officer jumps to death in Nagole

The officer, identified as V. B. Ramana Murthy, is suspected to have been depressed and jumped from the fifth floor of his residence.

By | City Bureau | Published: 11:35 am

Hyderabad: An IFS officer working with the AP Forest department allegedly jumped to his death from a multi-storied building in Nagole here on Thursday.

The officer, identified as V. B. Ramana Murthy, is suspected to have been depressed and jumped from the fifth floor of his residence.

Ramana Murthy, who was a 1987 batch IFS officer, was currently working as principal chief conservative officer in the AP forest department.

