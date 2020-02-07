Hyderabad IICT scientist elected as Fellow of TAS, IICHE

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: Senior Principal Scientist, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), K Yamuna Rani, has been elected as Fellow of Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS) and Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IICHE).

The TAS and IICHE Felowships for Dr Yamuna is for her contributions in the areas of dynamic modeling, optimisation and advanced process control of chemical and biochemical engineering systems and to process development and intensification.

She has developed process know-how and intensified processes for two products and demonstrated yield improvements through real-time control technologies for pharma processes.

Dr Yamuna completed her B Tech from Osmania University and did her Masters and PhD in Chemical Engineering from IIT, Madras. The scientist joined IICT in 1990 and since then has worked in many scientific positions and is presently a Senior Principal Scientist in the Process Engineering and Technology Transfer Department of IICT.

She has more than 180 publications in science journals, papers in conference proceedings, books and book chapters and led national and international industry sponsored projects resulting in application of S&T, apart from guiding several students.

