Hyderabad: IKEA organises a ‘Gift Wrapping’ workshop

IKEA, the world’s leading multi-channel home furnishings retailer, organised a ‘Gift Wrapping’ workshop at the store for their family members. The aim of this workshop is to educate the family members on how to wrap gifts in different ways and make them even more personalised than they already are.

IKEA representative started the workshop by giving a demo to the family members on how they can wrap gifts to make them look very attractive. IKEA representative also gave various ideas on how gifts can be wrapped in the best ways for relatives and friends.

Later, the family members were asked to wrap gifts using various materials. The family members found this workshop very interesting and learned simple, easy, budget-friendly and innovative ideas to wrap gifts for the festive season.The workshop ended with a group photo of the family members, with their wrapped gifts, along with the IKEA representatives.

