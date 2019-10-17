Hyderabad: IKEA organises ‘Decorate an IKEA Product’

By | Published: 7:29 pm

To spread awareness on how one can redecorate and upcycle existing products at home, a workshop titled ‘Decorate an IKEA Product’ was organised by IKEA at its store in the city.The workshop by the leading multi-channel home furnishings retailer had many families joining in to learn ways of making use of available things at home.

A representative of IKEA started the event by showing the participants how materials like markers, stickers and colours, which are easily available at home, could be used to decorate or wrap a product. Demonstrations on how to decorate an existing product were also presented.

The workshop also dealt with various ideas on how such materials could be used in the best ways to decorate or wrap a product. Later, the participants were asked to come up with their ideas on making existing products and easy-to-find items look new with the help of markers, stickers and colours.Apart from being interesting, the concepts attempted were simple, easy, budget-friendly and innovative.

