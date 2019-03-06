Hyderabad: Ill’ techie ends life

By | Published: 1:32 am

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old IT professional committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Chandrayangutta on Wednesday morning.

According to the Chandrayangutta police, Mohd Rafeeq, a resident of Patelnagar in Bandlaguda, worked with an IT company in Chennai. A few months ago he returned home following some health issues and was undergoing treatment, his family said.

On Wednesday morning, Rafeeq hanged himself to death when his family was out on some work. The police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and are investigating.