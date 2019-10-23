Hyderabad: Imams urged to bring awareness on health, hygiene

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Leadership for social change means modeling behaviour and those leading the community must address resistance to immunisation, girl education and general health, said Siddhartha Shrestha, Chief of Communication for Development (C4D), Unicef India at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Wednesday.

Siddhartha and his colleagues from Unicef addressed religious and social leaders from the Muslim community at a programme organised under ‘Leadership for Social Change’, a partnership project of Unicef and MANUU.

Project Director, Mohammad Fariyad said the project was a pilot study in select GHMC wards of Hyderabad with the potential to be scaled up across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. He said, “We want to take religious scholars and leaders on board for the health awareness campaign in the community.”

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Telangana president Hamid Mohammad Khan remarked that misconceptions related to health were being spread on social media. He said the problem of sanitation in Hyderabad in Muslim dominated areas had two layers- lack of awareness and bias of administration. He urged religious leaders and imams to use Friday sermons to bring awareness on health and hygiene.

Dr Sanjeev from Unicef noted that health and medical care were different, and health was often misunderstood to be medical care. He said Unicef was working towards bringing awareness about health of child and mother at the same time.

