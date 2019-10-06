Hyderabad: Immersion takes a toll on Hussain Sagar

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The pollution levels in Hussain Sagar Lake, the main water body for immersion of idols in the city, went up following thousands of idols immersed during Ganesh nimajjanam on September 12. According to Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), post immersion of the idols, the impact of festivities was more on Dissolved Oxygen (DO), Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) in the lake.

The pollution control board has monitored Hussain Sagar lake before, during and after immersion of the idols at six locations such as NTR Park at Platform No.1 and 2, Lumbini Park, Necklace road, Lepakshi Handicrafts and Buddha statue to assess the impact of immersion.

The report said that at all the monitoring locations, values were high and gradually decreased during the immersion period. With regard to BOD, the values were on higher side during immersion period when compared to before immersion.

“After immersion, the DO values have increased at three locations at Lumbini Park, Lepakshi Handicrafts and Buddha Statue and the BOD values decreased at all the six locations. Total coliform was also on higher side during immersion period when compared to before immersion at three locations — NTR Park Platform No.2, Lumbini Park and Lepakshi Handicrafts,” the report said.

TSPCB officials said that fecal coliform values increased during and after immersion when compared to before immersion while there was no significant change in heavy metals (chromium, copper, zinc and lead) concentrations before, during and after immersion period.

A comparative trend analysis of the pollution parameters during idol immersion carried out in the years 2018 and 2019 showed the DO values being high before the immersion and gradually decreasing during immersion and to increase at few locations after one week of immersion.

The BOD values during the last two years were high before immersion and in 2019, the values were lower at six locations which may be attributed to heavy inflow to the lake due to continuous rains.

