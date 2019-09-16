Hyderabad: Importance of protecting ozone layer stressed

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Forest Department officials in Mulugu district on Monday celebrated the International Day for Preservation of Ozone Layer and organised a series of programmes for schoolchildren to educate them about the importance of protecting the Ozone layer.

According to Mulugu Forest Range Officer Ram Mohan, the department conducted essay writing and drawing competitions and also organised a rally in which about 200 schoolchildren took part. They carried umbrellas in a symbolic expression of how the ozone layer protects the earth from Sun’s harmful ultra-violet rays as does an umbrella for a human being.

The events were conducted by the department in association with Lead Foundation, a non-governmental organisation. Among those who led the celebrations were Ram Mohan, Forest Section Officer A Ramesh, Forest Beat Officers Usman, Anil kumar, Sravanthi along with K Ravi Kumar of Lead Foundation.

The children were educated on the ill-effects of ozone layer depletion that could result in health hazards such as skin cancer and cataracts. “We informed the children that air pollution, chlorofluorocarbons, and nitrogen oxides are among the contributing factors for ozone layer depletion,” Ram Mohan said.