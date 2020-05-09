Hyderabad inching back to normalcy

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Step by step, life is inching back to a new normal for many in the city.

The exemptions allowed in the lockdown for different trades has seen parts of the city wake up after more than 45 days, slowly and steadily.

From welding and lathe workshops to carpentry sheds, fan and air conditioner repair shops to hardware shops, there is a sense of relief as business resumes.

Workers are busy, some lost in clearing all the pending repair works while others are still trying to come to terms with the distinct newness around them, physical distancing, masks and sanitisers being a new norm.

Roadside hawkers too are slowly back on the streets, which on the other hand, are witnessing the return of vehicles on them though not on the same scale.

Amidst all this, police checkpoints are still there, with the police personnel watching in amusement as everything around them gets busier once again after the long quietude.

