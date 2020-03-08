Hyderabad: India’s first website on women’s rights and laws launched

By | Published: 4:44 pm

Hyderabad: The country’s first ever initiative and website dedicated to women’s rights and women’s laws was launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day by city-based lawyer and Pink Legal founder and CEO, Manasi Chaudhari, here on Sunday. The website is called Pink Legal, which signifies women and the law.

Manasi who also assisted Justice DY Chandrachud in the Supreme Court on the landmark Section 377 case, introduced the website at the launch and explained on usage of the website to easily understand legal rights. “I have always been passionate about gender equality. Pink Legal is my way of contributing towards gender equality by empowering women with the knowledge of their rights,” she said.

The launch was attended by Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M.Bhagwat, social and rural development activist, Rukmini Rao, Commissioner Tourism, Sunita Bhagwat, along with filmmaker, D. Suresh Babu, and others.

